A fair chance

Back when the phrase 'social distancing' was something we weren't familiar with, admission fairs for foreign universities would involve hundreds of hopeful aspirants congregating in an exhibition hall where the different educational institutions would lure the students with their USPs. That's not possible this year. So, EducationUSA — the official source of information on higher studies in America — is hosting a virtual event for people seeking to pursue a bachelor's, master's or PhD course in that country. It will help answer questions on costs, complications born of COVID-19 and student-visa applications, among other things.

On October 2 and 3, and 9 and 10, 5 pm

Log on to bit.ly/EDUSAFair20EmBWeb

