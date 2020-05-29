A Fairytale in a Pandemic

In these times when the world is scared of their neighbour it's quite an astronomical task to assemble talent from Hollywood and bring it to India, but that's just what Arsala Qureishi who cast and brought Robert Hoffman to India intends on doing next; procuring another talent from Hollywood for her next International project under the banner of her recently launched digital content label. - BLOW.

This time it's going to be too a bigger playing field and matrix because of our collaboration she says.

I would have never imagined that the slums of India would fascinate Robert and he would become a father after landing here. In India Robert has adopted a princess from the slums. Arsala Qureishi who directed and Produced - Aag Ka Gola L. A a music video which is a Hollywood, Bollywood collaboration. Released in February 2020, the Video has garnered immense appreciation Robert Hoffman stars in the Video.

Robert seems to be smitten by India and its phantasmagoria, I hope the next actor I bring from Hollywood finds love and compassion in our country as Robert Hoffman has.

Hollywood and it's passion for slums is as old as the camera; the realities that those people in the slums live matter and if their voices are heard you will often find in their stories that no one came to rescue them, allow the fairytale to exist, it has powers to manifest. Once upon a time there were slums is also a supposition based on a fairytale as is the Hollywood Talent in my next project.

