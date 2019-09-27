A family that eats together

India's struggle for Independence and those who gave it their all have been documented in books, films, TV shows, plays and even comic books. But what was life like for an ordinary family as it went about battling everyday challenges under the overarching struggle for independence? My Fair Ladle is the story of one such family, which in the words of its creators, is divided by disobedience and united by food. Conceptualised by ArtNowThus, which aims to make art accessible to diverse audiences and provide a platform for artistes from diverse streams to collaborate, the immersive performance is centred on food.

"It is a family settled on the west coast of India, where the father figure leaves to pursue higher ideas. So, the woman has to take on the role of the matriarch and food is so central to what women do in a family," says director Ragini Singh Khushwaha. "While men have a lot of freedom, the performance looks at whether women could be equally caught up in the fervour [for independence]," she adds. The narrative has been woven around the Dandi March. "Salt, on the one hand, became the symbol of such a large movement, and remained a part of everyday life on the other," Khushwaha says.



Ragini Singh Khushwaha

The performance will unfold inside a restaurant, where chef Aditi Goel has curated the menu. It culminates in a meal with the audience joining the cast over dinner. "Through such performances, we hope to bring together the community [of artistes and viewers]," she adds. Food seems like the perfect glue for that.

On September 28 and 29, 6 pm to 8 pm

At Um Doiss Tres, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 1,600 (includes the meal and two glasses of wine or mocktail)

