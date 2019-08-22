A feast for the ears

things-to-do

The edition tonight is no less, what with people of the calibre of guitarists Warren Mendonsa and Dhruv Visvanath taking the stage

Come Together is a gig series that was started earlier this year at a watering hole in Worli. Previous editions have featured some of the biggest names in the Indian indie circuit, such as Peter Cat Recording Company. The edition tonight is no less, what with people of the calibre of guitarists Warren Mendonsa and Dhruv Visvanath taking the stage.

Mendonsa (in pic) is the frontman of Blacktratblues and Visvanath is a solo performer. A bunch of local artistes will join them on stage, including vocalists Siddharth Basrur and Ankit Dayal, violinist Ajay Jayanthi and keyboardist Rohan Rajadhakshya. Together, they promise to make this a musical feast of sorts.

ON Tonight, 9 pm

AT FLEA Bazaar Café, Mumbai, Trade View Building, Worli.

Log on to insider. in

Cost Rs 499

