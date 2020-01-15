A feast for the senses

Great Eastern Home is a mill compound in the heart of Byculla that serves as an oasis in the concrete jungle that Mumbai is. It’s a sprawling space that has different buildings that house contemporary art and antique furniture. One of these structures has a sprawling room with a serene pond next to it. That’s where occasional electronic music gigs are also held. But this weekend, it will serve as the site for a massive Kerala sadhya feast, served on traditional banana leaves.

Muthuswamy Caterers is hosting it, and the meal involves staples like avail, kuttu curry, poliodre rice, dahi pachadi and cabbage channadaal thoran. It will begin with starters like banana chips and paruppu vada, with condiments like pickles, dry chillies and poppadam also a part of the platter. Wash it all down with a lemon pudina drink and buttermilk. And keep space for paal payassam, which will be served for dessert. If you feel too full at the end of the feast, digest the food with a beeda paan.

ON January 19, 11 am onwards

AT The Great Eastern Home, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 525 onwards

