A feastival for all

food

A South Indian eatery and a home chef will come together to create a Navidad extravaganza

Chicken Roast

Idioms, poetic as they may be, are based on observations. For instance, the postulate about food bringing people together happens all the time. Just visualise a house party. The crowd is segregated — musicians and music-enthusiasts are sitting around the phone that's playing the tunes, friends who have known each other for long have formed a cosy corner in the room, and people who like dancing are twirling around in the centre.

Then, you place the pizza that just arrived on a table, and suddenly there's a confluence, such that the musician is sharing a slice with the girl your colleague brought along. It's funny, isn't it? It is this underlying thought — of bringing people together through food — that is driving a series of collaborations between SamBar Pub and Kitchen and a host of home chefs from the city which first kick-started in October 2017.



Chocolate rum cake

"We used to do Sunday brunches and realised that we were restricted to South Indian food. We were in talks about tie-ups with a lot of home chefs who were looking at starting their own ventures. The idea was to facilitate these cooks so they get a whiff of what it is like to run your own restaurant. On the flipside, it gives our patrons the benefit of trying something new," owner Pragnesh Rai explains, ahead of the fifth pop-up, which is being curated and prepared home chef Angie Phylis D'Souza who also helms the catering business called The Holy Fork.

"People spend so much money on going out to Goan restaurants when they can enjoy a host of dishes at an affordable price at a set-up such as this one. I also wanted to test the waters and see what people think of my food," says D'souza, speaking of her second pop-up.



Pragnesh Rai

Intriguing appetisers like vindaloo pork rolls made out of mince flavoured with authentic Goan masalas, dough-wrapped and deep-fried sausages called chicks in a blanket, and mini mac and cheese bites will be on offer.

These will be available with main course dishes that have been prepared using heirloom recipes passed down to D'souza, who has both Goan and North Eastern roots, and features delicacies like a special chicken roast, pork sorpotel, fugias, rice, mutton stew and a chocolate rum cake that the chef promises is special and indulgent. "It's going to be a truly fun experience and a peek into the Catholic way of life," the home chef assures, adding that a jive social has been thrown into the mix to add zing to the party.



Angie D'souza

On January 13, 7.30 pm to 11 pm

At 3rd Road, Khar West.

Call 9820907212

Cost Rs 1,500

