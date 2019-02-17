A festival for the curious at an upcoming festival in Colaba

sunday-mid-day

Revel in the magic of stories as they come alive through art, poetry and music at an upcoming festival

Anoop Chugh (right) with an artist

When we ask Anoop Chugh, the co-founder of artist collective Foundonallfours, about the 10-city performance art festival FOAFestival, he's quick to reply, "It's a crawling festival for the curious. It will crawl at its own pace. If nothing else, it will make you curious." Chugh and his gang of storytellers are currently travelling through Rajasthan and Gujarat, performing stories with native buskers for over two weeks.

In the coming weekend, the tour will conclude in Mumbai, where the storytellers will collaborate with local artists to narrate stories through words, beats, chords, theatrics and other art forms. While that doesn't really clarify the line-up, Chugh explains, "We will be putting up the kind of work that you can't put up on social media. Bold, non-conformist, interactive and something that triggers a reaction. One can expect poets, storytellers, spoken word artistes, dancers, flow artists and musicians to perform original pieces, introducing their work." This festival is their second multi-city tour, and there will be various art forms to narrate and co-create stories using a wide range of tools, such as murals, canvasses, installations, photographs and digital prints.

"The idea took shape after we collaborated with a few art festivals, where we introduced the exhibited art through performance art. The best part of the journey is how we are humanising ourselves and others. We don't just narrate stories, we narrate emotions. Some days, we get overwhelmed with other people's stories and journeys."

Where: Space 118, 118 Wadibunder Road, Mazgaon (on February 23); iKattha, Doulatram Mansion, Colaba (on February 24)

FREE

