A festive alter eco

Earth Matters

Think green, buy green

A page-turner

If you’re a book nerd and are looking to do your bit for the environment, too, here’s a way to incorporate your personality into decoration for the festive season. City-based Shikha Jain makes customised gifts out of unused books, and this Diwali, she is open to orders for diyas and a diya stand carved inside a book.

Email shikhajain2457@gmail.com

Cost Rs 250 onwards (for paper diyas); Rs 3,500 onwards (for the diya stand)

Standing strong

Add a colourful touch to the Diwali puja with these palm-shaped, floral agarbatti holders. Spanning 11 cm x 6 cm, each holder weighs 0.3 kg and is available in three colours. The website also offers hand-painted pottery diyas in shapes ranging from flowers and leaves to conch shells and turtle.

Log on to bluelotusgifts.com

Cost Rs 250 onwards

An enlightening approach

A newly launched green e-commerce platform’s first collection comprises solar diyas. Hand made by Indian potters and assembled by women from underprivileged communities, it has a glow time of 12+ hours on a three-hour exposure to sunlight of candescent light.

Log on to eveeco.com

Cost Rs 350 onwards

Knotty affair

Save the effort of hunting for a single-use lantern every year and deck the walls with this macramé chandelier. Created by city-based artist Jayshree Gurram, it is made out of cotton and is washable.

Log on to @a_tale_of_knots on Instagram (DM for enquiries)

Fun over folds

All the paper at The Bombay Paperie is handmade from waste cotton rags. And for the festival of lights, they’ve used them to make origami paper lanterns in dainty prints.

Log on to contact@bombaypaperie.com

Cost Rs 500 onwards

