A film on the Pablo before the Picasso

Watch a film that traces the early years of a painter who went on to become one of the greatest artists of the 21st century

A couple of paintings that Pablo Picasso made in his younger years

Find out more about the early years of one of the 21st century's greatest artists at a screening of Young Picasso, a film directed by Phil Grabsky. It takes viewers through Pablo Picasso's journey across Malaga, Barcelona and Paris, charting his road to success before he became the phenomenon we all know about.

The film zooms in on two key periods - the Blue Period and the Rose Period, up to 1907 - and on the creation of Les Demoiselles d'Avignon, a landmark painting in the history of art, which Picasso completed at just 25 years of age.



Pablo Picasso in his later years

Working closely with the Picasso museums in Malaga, Barcelona and Paris, the director brings to light how a young, talented Pablo polished his craft and went on to become an extraordinary worldwide icon.

