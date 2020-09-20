A film set to send chills down your spine

Rosie - The Saffron Chapter is based on true events. Events that occurred in 2003; which means we were already in the Digital Age. Gurgaon in India was already home to some of the biggest call centres. And this story happened in one such Call Center called Saffron. Rosie was one of the employees at Saffron. When she suddenly stopped coming to the office one day unprecedentedly, an investigation was conducted. The shocking outcome of this investigation was that Rosie had actually been dead for 8 years by then! The story obviously garnered a lot of both Media and Public attention as well as coverage. However, what nobody could actually figure out what had transpired.

When we came across this story, we decided to research it deeply. We spoke to people who had worked with her and after sifting through all the rumours, we got down to writing this story out which seeks to give some answers.



Palak Tewari and Kussum Arora

After all, it is not every day you hear about a ghost working in a regular office, visible to every of the thousand-odd people working there, and leading an otherwise normal life. What unfinished business did she have? Did she want to avenge something? Or resolve something? Our film seeks to answer those questions and more.

Rosie is not a typical Indian Horror film with spirits appearing and disappearing or unnecessary gore and mystical appearances or disappearances.



Kussum Arora

Talking about the first look, the director Vishal Ranjan Mishra said, "Rosie is a perfect combination of mystery and horror. Horror as a genre itself is under explored in Indian film industry and on top of that, Rosie being a true story makes it even more interesting. We're all set to bring a spine chilling story to the audiences where from music to background score and edit, every small element will add new dimensions to the film."

Speaking about the film, the producer Kussum Arora says, "It is more of a realistic horror thriller, a genre that we are trying to create. Armed with haunting music, Rosie will make you want to really check if the person standing next to you is actually a human or a spirit."



Prerna V Arora

Sandhya Ramachandran, Associate Producer adds, "With 'Rosie', our attempt is to create a strong content driven film with solid production values. There is an entire team working very hard on the creative aspects of the film to make sure of that!"

Reshabh D Saraf, the producer, says, "Rosie_The Saffron Chapter" is not just an exquisite production of cinema, it's the beginning of a franchise being launched under the Mandiraa Entertainment & Oberoi Mega banner. It is visionary Prerna V Arora's creation.. Prerna is an extraordinary person. She is strong , exuberant and visinory. Working on "Rosie" with her is an incredible learning and an amazing experience. Watch out for "Rosie" lekin Palat Kar Mat Dekhna. Based on true events, it is set to create a bench mark in the Horror genre of the Indian film industry.



Rosie poster



Film is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Girish Johar, Keyur Pandya and Sameer S Yermal and Sandhya Ramachandran.

Girish Johar, Producer, beaming with excitement says, "Horror genre is one of the most successful genres on the planet and also has one of the highest ROIs (Return On Investments). Film audiences globally love these brain teasing, eerie & complex films. The beauty in Rosie is that its based on true incidents, which is a 1st in India. I am pretty confident that we, yet again have a winner in our hands."

