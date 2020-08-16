A film with a big heart, Akram Hassan's Pandit Usman is streaming on Hotstar

Watch this much-admired and celebrated social satire with your friends and family on this Independence Day, you won't regret.

Pandit Usman is a social comedy, with an amazingly endearing story supported by faultless and mature direction. An ensembled cast with impressive names like Kumud Mishra, Swanand Kirkire, Ishteyak Khan, Danish Hussain, Anant Vidhaat and others, Pandit Usman keeps you engaged till the end.

Director Akram Hassan, a former assistant director at Aamir Khan Productions, currently, in the process of directing his first feature, in one of his interviews said- "Cinema is a hand holding process where you first excite the audience, amuse them and then tell your story. It has to be simple, but perhaps simple cinema is the hardest to make. Filmmaker has to work hard to clean and streamline his or her thoughts first, before they put it on paper and screen for the audience in a much simpler way. And I believe humor as a treatment plays a very integral role in that process. Humor has a very extra ordinary power in reaching the subconscious of any audience and when humor is intertwined with love, it's magic!"

There is a beautiful song in the film PANDIT USMAN which serves as the final topping. Written and sung by Swanand Kirkire and composed by Shantanu Moitra, this delightful song talks about social harmony and love. Pandit Usman, with a running time of little less than 30mins works at multiple layers. Writer Director Akram Hassan has managed to amalgamate so many little but important details, a concept which could otherwise be a very serious domain to explore is treated in a very light-hearted way. All actors have done extraordinary job especially the kid, Kabir who has done a lot of work in both ad films and mainstream features. Pandit Usman is a treat to watch.

Pandit Usman has been streaming since August 14.

