A first in Test cricket! Ashes kits to have players' names, numbers

cricket

ODI and T20I jerseys have had personalisation on their backs since a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change.

Joe Root (Pic- ANI/ England cricket)

Ashes cricket will bring a new kind of revolution in Test cricket. In a first, the players will have their names and numbers on their jerseys during the tournament.

The limited formats of cricket have had personalisation since a few decades now but this is a first for Test cricket.

England Cricket official Twitter handle confirmed the jersey number of team's Test match skipper Joe Root and wrote "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts," as the caption.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Ashes series between England and Australia would bring in modernisation of cricketing kits.

The official handle of ANI posted a picture of Joe Root with his name and number on the back of his whites.

In a first in Test cricket, Ashes jerseys to have players' names, numbers



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/VjycdnGciX pic.twitter.com/vADRf6wR70 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 23, 2019

On July 14, 2019, England scripted history as they managed to win their first 50-over World Cup and the side will look to continue their winning momentum going.

On their way to the final of the World Cup, England hammered Australia in the semi-final with Jason Roy leading the win with the bat.

England will take on Ireland in a one-off four-day Test from July 24 and then the team will face Australia in the Ashes, beginning August 1.

Tim Paine will lead the Aussies in the Ashes series and will welcome back David Warner and Steve Smith into the Test team.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates