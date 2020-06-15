A fleeting moment

A complicated story

While there is nothing new in this feature, I like the way Twitter has packaged Fleets. It will be interesting to see how Twitterati makes use of this feature, given the extreme emotions that run high on social media platforms. I am looking forward to some epic goof-ups by overconfident people. The Fleets feature should also give users more options to share videos and photographs, which was somewhat limited in the traditional usage of Twitter. Overall, I am looking forward to see how Fleets takes on the might of Instagram stories and Snapchat.

Ankur Gupta, 35, advertising professional

Full-screen fun

Things have taken a nice-to-have turn for social media apps, since all our platforms now have us scrolling vertically for permanent posts and horizontally for temporary stuff anyway. Twitter might be late to the party, but what I'm curious to find out is how people end up using it, me included. From a media real estate point of view, I think it's a massive win for Twitter because they can now offer the full screen for engagements, with brands or celebrities or whoever.

Keshav Naidu, 40, content creator

Snippets of news

The new stories feature on Twitter takes a cue from Instagram and Facebook, and gives you pictures and information in quick snippets. The difference is that it isn't time-bound, so you need not press on the screen lest it disappear. It also has a swipe-up feature, unlike the other platforms where you have to swipe left to view stories. It's convenient to find quick headlines from accounts that you follow without having to go to their specific pages.

Priyanka Charan, 32, actor

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news