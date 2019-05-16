A French affair

things-to-do

Sign up for a workshop that tells you about an iconic Parisian cathedral destroyed recently in a fire

Make your way to the seventh edition of My Francophonie, an event featuring various informative workshops organised by the Alliance Française de Bombay. The session this weekend focuses on Notre Dame in Paris, the iconic cathedral that was recently destroyed in a fire.

A marvel of French Gothic architecture, it sported the flèche with a timber spire, oak frame and a lead roof that were unfortunately damaged in the fire that shook the French consciousness. As the structure undergoes reconstruction, learn about the history and importance of France’s most visited monument, which sees approximately 12 million people each year, and understand why the site is a such an important landmark.

ON May 18, 1 pm to 2.30 pm

AT Alliance Française de Bombay, New Marine Lines, Churchgate

CALL 22035993

FREE

