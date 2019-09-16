A full party

The fourth edition of the India Nightlife Convention Awards has announced a new concept called Block Party. Within the premises of a business park in Worli, five venues, namely KODE, La Lola, Younion, FLEA Bazaar Cafe and Lord of the Drinks, will be playing different types of music, including Bollywood, techno and EDM. The purchase of a single pass will give you access to all the five parties. Get one to witness the diverse line-up of musicians perform.

On September 18, 10 pm onwards

At Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

