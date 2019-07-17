Search

A funny trio

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 07:41 IST | The Guide Team

This Friday, head there to enjoy rib-tickling sets by stand-up artistes Supriya Joshi, Kautuk Srivastava and Agrima Joshua

Supriya Joshi

A popular venue in Khar curates monthly line-ups with great care in the hope that it will light up your weekend. This Friday, head there to enjoy rib-tickling sets by stand-up artistes Supriya Joshi, Kautuk Srivastava and Agrima Joshua.

At The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.
Time July 19, 9 pm to 10.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 250

