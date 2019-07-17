A funny trio

things-to-do

This Friday, head there to enjoy rib-tickling sets by stand-up artistes Supriya Joshi, Kautuk Srivastava and Agrima Joshua

Supriya Joshi

At The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Time July 19, 9 pm to 10.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

