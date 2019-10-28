A furry Diwali

This Diwali, help your furry friends by either donating money or pet food and medicines to this animal welfare organisations. You can either wire them the cash, order supplies on online platforms or drop them off physically.

Log on to Kalote Animal Trust on Instagram (send them a direct message)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates