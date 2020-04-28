A game changer

Krishna Agarwal (second from right) with other members of Paradox Gamers

Online gaming community Paradox Gamers was established in 2017, by a group of young, passionate gamers who had a common dream of revolutionising the e-sports arena in our country.

"Our aim is to build an ecosystem where gaming becomes mainstream in India, so people can take it up as a career. We want people to earn money through gaming and e-sports." shares Krishna Agarwal, founder of Paradox Gamers. Having organised more than 30 online and offline events such as FIFA and Counter Strike across different states, with more than 30,000 participants involved, Paradox Gamers is now set to announce its next big tournament — Players PUBG Mobile Cup 6.0, a battle royale that will blend exploration, scavenging and survival elements until the last man standing.



The contest will have 640 squads

To be held on a nationwide scale, this tournament will have 640 squads, comprising four players each. They will be competing at four levels, for a prize pool of R1.50 lakh.

While adhering to social distancing norms amidst the lockdown, this is an opportunity for passionate gamers to collaborate with their friends online and prove their gaming skills. The user names of team members will be accepted a day prior to

the tournament.

On April 30, 10 am to May 2, 6 pm

Call 9265335799

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 400 per team

