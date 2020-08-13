A (Geh)lot to learn from this

Fact may be stranger than fiction and never more so than in politics. In a political drama that had some (Sach)incredible twists, Sachin Pilot's return to the Congress fold after shakes and quakes for Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan government was edge-of-the-seat stuff. Here, Bhanwarsingh Rajpurohit vice-president Mumbai Congress, speaks on a Pilot, turbulent political skies, and a 'captain' who refused to give up command.

Excerpts from an interview:

Pilot is back but observers claim this is an uneasy truce.

Sometimes, in a family, a few members have misconceptions, there may be temporary rifts. I do not think you can say Pilot is back because he never said that I have left Congress and joined BJP. So where is the question of coming back? Pilot's family has traditionally been with the Congress and anti-BJP. Like they say, all's well that ends well.

There are reports that Ashok Gehlot is in Jaisalmer and Pilot in Jaipur, there will be awkwardness when they have to work together.

It is for them to decide how to work together. Jyotiraditya Scindia went to a new party, here two individuals have to simply come together, the party high command has seen that there was no war.

There are voices within the party saying some are disgruntled that rebels will be rewarded; it sends a message that rebels will be taken back.

There is a three-member committee set up to see what has to be done now. It is a wait-and-watch situation. There will be checks and balances, so you cannot automatically construe that there is some reward or someone has gone out of the way to accommodate them.

Did this crisis throw a shadow in Mumbai?

The Rajasthan rumpus was being closely followed. There are many people from Rajasthan, especially from the Jodhpur belt, in Mumbai. They are all fond of Ashok Gehlotji. All through the controversy, people overall had confidence in him.

Ashok Gehlot has earned sobriquets like master of the game...

Some say he is a magician, his vast experience and how he worked his way up the ladder is a lesson for all. He has a 'zabardast' network. His acumen is unequalled. For his political prowess, I equate him with Rajasthan's Mohanlal Sukhadia and in Maharashtra with Vasantdada Patil, Sharad Pawar.

Something to learn for younger politicians today?

Withstanding immense pressure and not allowing the citadel to crumble. To keep 103 people with him, bacha ke rakho, this is an absolute lesson for the young guns.

It looks like crisis over in Rajasthan as of now, but what of similar gambits in the future and luring of MLAs?

If you lose, try to buy them — these tactics are treachery with voters who have cast their ballot in favour of a particular candidate because he represents a particular party. The current anti-defection Bill needs to be strengthened, otherwise, democracy is finished.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news