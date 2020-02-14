A gem like Tungareshwar must be cherished

A screenshot from the video in which the bikers are seen racing on the mud track inside Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

Almost five months after an ashram inside Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) was demolished following a Supreme Court order, the protected area is again facing a threat, according to a report in this paper.

This time the threat comes from illegal dirt biking. While on a walk inside the sanctuary on February 9, a wildlife lover spotted a couple of bikers racing on the mud track and posted it on social media.

A city non-profit has alerted the Forest Department, demanding action against those involved in dirt biking.

Activists have rightly claimed that the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary is a hidden gem and the Forest Department has been playing a very important role in conserving it. Citizens should also play their roles in protecting wildlife and the environment.

We like that citizens have been aware of the threat this poses to the environment and believe in keeping a vigil on the goings-on. Dirt rides endanger wildlife and are naturally not good for the environment, they should have no place in a wildlife sanctuary.

The sanctuary officials must nab the bikers; a few cautionary boards can also act as deterrents. We need every arrow in our quiver to preserve the few, open green spaces we have and not see the ecology damaged by such actions.

Punitive action and fines that pinch should surely be some of the options that can help in preserving the sanctity of the sanctuary.

While citizen action is laudable, it is important that ordinary people do not try and stop such activity on their own, as that may turn out to be dangerous.

Reporting the matter to the authorities and leaving the onus on them for investigation and a solution is wise. More power to the green warriors, wherever they may be, and whatever it is they seek to safeguard.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates