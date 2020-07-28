A gift of clean air and water for Juhi Chawla's son Arjun on his birthday

On the occasion of her son Arjun’s birthday, actor Juhi Chawla gave him a gift of clean air by planting 1,000 trees a day part of the Cauvery Calling Project.

The Darr actor took to her Instagram account to share the update and posted a monochrome picture of herself and Arjun. Have a look right here:

The Cauvery Calling Project was launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The Project was launched to highlight the plight of the Cauvery and conserve the ecosystem and the perennial flow of the river.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news