The trailer of Irrfan Khan's Hollywood outing, Puzzle, was released on Thursday. Marc Turtletaub's film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, which was attended by Irrfan and co-actors David Denman and Kelly Macdonald. Last month, Irrfan admitted that he has a neuroendocrine tumour and is seeking treatment overseas. The film is slated to release on 13th July.

The trailer gives a hearty insight into the good-hearted mid-life crisis drama. The plot revolves around the life of Agnes, a Christian housewife living an ordinary and simple life with her husband and children, until her birthday when she unwraps a rather unusual present. The jigsaw puzzle unleashes a passionate side to Agnes' otherwise mundane routine, leading to a lot of resentment from her husband, played by David Denman. Agnes's life takes a turn for the better when she meets champion puzzler, Robert, played by Irrfan Khan, who is looking for a partner for a jigsaw puzzle competition.

A few days ago, the actor had shared his thoughts through a philosophical note. He had written, "God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me.n Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke (sic)."

