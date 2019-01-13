A good follow-through

sunday-mid-day

Last year saw quality games Red Dead Redemption 2, God of war and Spiderman duking it out for game of the year. We expect the momentum to only continue

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Coming in: March

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

From the people who made Dark Souls comes a ninja based action game where stealth will play a huge role in taking down enemies. The game promises to be as challenging as Dark Souls, but taking down enemies might not be as simple as learning their patterns. The game seems to have many similarities to their other titles with small changes that the developers believe will make the experience completely new. The game also looks good in the gameplay trailers released last year.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Coming in: TBA

Platform: iOS, Android

If you've loved Pokémon GO and Harry Potter, you are going to adore this love child created by developers Niantic. The location-based game will enlist you to protect the wizarding world by eliminating traces of magic appearing in the Muggle world. The phone-based game will use augmented reality to bring magic in to the real world and you will need to brush up on your spells to take down the breaches and may be capture some fantastical beasts.

Mortal Kombat 11

Coming in: April

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

Mortal Kombat has consistently pushed the limits of brutality when it comes to one-on-one fighters. Judging by the recently dropped launch trailer it seems MK11 will continue to push those boundaries. While we are positive this will be the best fighter game out there, we hope the developers spend time on making the game more rounded with a compelling story.

Anthem

Coming in: February

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Anthem is an online multiplayer action game by BioWare the people behind Mass Effect and Dragon Age. You play a Freelancer, explorers who wear customisable exoskeletons and explore the world around them, take down alien creatures and collect resources. You can also discover new places to explore and the whole world will load continuously as you move through it.

Rage 2

Coming in: May

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 will also make an appearance this year, with its very Mad Max inspired landscape and characters. Judging from the gameplay videos the developers Avalanche have released, the game seems to heavily centre on driving and first-person combat. Avalanche are responsible for the Just Cause series and if that is anything to go by this game might be really fun. We hope they do a better job on the graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077

Coming in: TBA

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 will also probably get a 2019 release. It will be a role-playing game set in a dystopian future revolving around cybernetic implants. The game is set in a metropolis called Night City. The city will be significantly bigger than the world in Witcher 3 and will feature many quests and storylines. Going by the studio's successful Witcher game, this is one has the right DNA to be another winner.

Crackdown 3

Coming in: February

Platform: PC, XBO

Crackdown is going to see the light of day after eight years and they have Terry Crews as one of the playable characters in the game. The agents will be able to take down various targets, defeat bosses and explore the city of New Providence, and even enlist friends for co-op missions. Over time, agents can upgrade their abilities to give them speed, super strength and other useful abilities, which sounds like fun. If the developers manage to keep the core gameplay of the previous Crackdowns intact, it could be a very fun game.

Devil May Cry 5

Coming in: March 8

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Devil May Cry 5 brings back Dante along with Nero to fight monsters from the underworld after a Demon Tree tastes root in Red Grave City. As with Devil May Cry, this one is guaranteed to be a wild ride full of over-the-top action and twitchy gameplay. The game will also feature a variety of weapons made by Nico designed to take down the fiercest demons.

