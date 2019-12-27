A great feeling to score ton vs Mumbai, says Railways' Karn Sharma

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sounding pleased in scoring only his second first-class century, that too against Mumbai after a dozen years, Railways captain Karn Sharma said that more importantly it has put his team in a strong position to win the Ranji Trophy league game at Wankhede.

"Coming back after two years [played for Andhra in the intervening period] and scoring a century after 12 years, and that too against Mumbai, is a great feeling and also because it has helped the team. That that is more important," Karn, 32, said at the end of the second day's play. Railways took a handy 152-run first innings lead and then reduced the hosts to 63-3 in the second to hold the upper hand going into Day Three.

Karn said although the conditions were better to bat on Thursday as compared to Wednesday when 15 wickets fell, it was still challenging to bat. Sounding confident of notching their first-ever outright win over the 41-time champions, Karn said their task will be made easy if their bowlers dismiss the unbeaten pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav early on. "Obviously we will go for a win. We won't get a better opportunity. The first session is very important. If we can get two-three wickets it will be very good. Obviously, the two at the crease, if they get out tomorrow [Friday] morning, we will be at an advantage."

