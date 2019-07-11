A green call
Volunteer for a tree plantation drive at a cageless animal sanctuary
Tree plantation drives are a great step towards sustainability. Now, Animals Matter To Me, an NGO is conducting a tree plantation drive at a site that is being developed as a cageless sanctuary for abandoned animals and birds.
On: July 20, 9.30 am
At: AMTM Cageless Sanctuary, Vitthalwadi, Kolad.
Call: 7021411181
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Can butter chicken be healthy? Watch RJ Salil and Archana explore a fitness cafe in Bandra