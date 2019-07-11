Search

A green call

Published: Jul 11, 2019, 07:04 IST | The Guide Team

Volunteer for a tree plantation drive at a cageless animal sanctuary

A green call

Tree plantation drives are a great step towards sustainability. Now, Animals Matter To Me, an NGO is conducting a tree plantation drive at a site that is being developed as a cageless sanctuary for abandoned animals and birds.

On: July 20, 9.30 am
At: AMTM Cageless Sanctuary, Vitthalwadi, Kolad.
Call: 7021411181

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbaimumbai news

Can butter chicken be healthy? Watch RJ Salil and Archana explore a fitness cafe in Bandra

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK