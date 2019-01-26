A happy coincidence for Sourabh Raaj Jain!

television

An actor who became a household name playing Lord Krishna in Siddharth Kumar Tewary's life-changing TV series Mahabharata, Sourabh Raaj Jain is almost unrecognizable in his avatar playing the sinister King Dhananand in Chandragupta Maurya, extension of the global historical mega-series Porus!

Already having played 3 greatest Indian lords in 3 hugely popular shows, Sourabh breaking all stereotypes stepped into the shoes playing an atrocious & outrageous character risking his god-like image & experimenting with a role that people love to hate.

Recently the twitterati drew comparisons of his role in Chandragupta Maurya to that of Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh in Padmavat.

All the Lord Krishna fans may go on a nostalgia trip as Dhananand's character will be seen with a flute albeit a starkly different one. Sourabh took to his social media to share the coincidence.

He wrote, 'Remember d flute......coming with different character #dhananand #chandraguptamaurya'

Definitely exciting to see a coincidence in diametrically opposite characters, only time will tell how cruel can he get.

