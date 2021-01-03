A Happy Miscellaneous New Year

Yes, yes we all know one year is no different from the next. But, there is something compelling about the idea that we can begin again, with a clean slate. Especially, if, as in my case, that slate happens to be a new rose-gold laptop (Hi Bappi Da). However, a pristine future requires a reckoning with a murky past, in this case, the data on my old laptop.

And that involves a dismantling of your fantasy of control yaniki, the Miscellaneous Folder.

Or, in my case folders called Misc, misc (all small) and MISC (all caps), sometimes tucked inside more officiously named folders like Scripts and Films. Also, their no-good friends, Various, General, Stuff and My Bits (no comment) and the ati-fraudsters, the intimacy junkies and future ghosters, To Sort, To Read and Half-Begun (that's right, not even Half-Done).

As my sorting drama escalated, like any sensible person I took to social media. With one post, my misery found much company. Confessions tumbled out, a world of folders called: random sh**, merawala clutter, New Folder (46), Ragbag (1, 2, 3 and counting), Latest, Latesst, Latestestt and, most accurate, Lost and Found. For, what are our Misc folders but the parts of our lives, that are neither lost, nor found, but simultaneously, queerly, lost and found, or kept safely for finding in a Misc folder?

In my Misc folders, I found memes whose references are now lost, articles copy-pasted from dial-up times, when reading online was too expensive, through which I glimpse my forgotten younger self with her peculiar predilections. Saved chats from now-defunct messengers, unsent letters of anger or love, playlists, recipes, dress patterns, to-do lists from 1999, contact lists with six-digit numbers, bad poems revealing a deep-seated desire for humiliation, for why not trash them instead of leaving them to be potentially found?

There were documents with wonderful titles, but no text-half-dreams that vapourise with waking. Those which had text, were a rude reality check of bad writing. Except one, which had only this mystifying text: "Imagine my shock when yesterday my doorbell rang and standing there was Sharman Joshi's mother." "You are a filmmaker?" she queried. "Er, yes auntie." I said, "Chindi filmmaker or Indie filmmaker, Versova type?" "No auntie," I said meekly. "I am chindi only. I live in Andheri East no. Everyone writes bad things about this suburb except me." Why did the only person in India who has not seen 3 Idiots fabricate this narrative? I don't know. Even Big Data, tracking my every swipe and lingering gaze cannot tell me.

That's the true power of the Misc folder. Because, what is freedom but a place unconstrained by classification, compartmentalisation and hierarchies, where we may cherish undesignated loves, unnamed relationships, songs no one else remembers, jokes no one else finds funny and eat chowmein with truffles if we want?

In a world that demands we make ourselves legible, knowable, reduce ourselves to one thing-a brand, an influencer, repeating the same catechism every day on the social media assembly line, what could be more radical than being Miscellaneous, the one who doesn't fit in? As we row our boats methodically, just remember, life is but a dream, or sometimes, a meme. As my folders fly from one computer to another on Various wings, I wish you a Very Miscellaneous New Year.

Paromita Vohra is an award-winning Mumbai-based filmmaker, writer and curator working with fiction and non-fiction. Reach her at paromita.vohra@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news