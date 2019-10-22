A hassled Taimur Ali Khan says 'excuse me' and it's too cute to be true
Taimur Ali Khan attended Esha Deol's daughter Radhya's birthday bash where he politely asked the paps to excuse him. Watch the cute video!
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot Taimur sure known how to win hearts. With his mischievous smile and his adorable shenanigans, Taimur has become one of the most loved kids in the country. Now, Taimur has taken his cuteness a notch higher; don't believe us? Watch the video to see it for yourself. Thank us later!
We can't even! The cutie-patootie was being escorted around by his caretakers and couldn't fathom why he was being followed and the hassled toddler finally asked to be excused. If that isn't cute, we don't know what is!
Taimur Ali Khan was attending Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's daughter Radhya's second birthday bash when this incident occurred. Several other Bollywood celebrities, too, attended Radhya's birthday party, which was held at her grandmom, Hema Malini's, Juhu home.
Here's another video of Taimur being super cute and waving to the shutterbugs:
View this post on Instagram
Some other celebs who were spotted at the baby girl's birthday were Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Pragya Yadav with son Isana, Nishka Lulla with her daughter Miraya, and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are parents to another baby girl, their younger daughter Miraya. The couple welcomed Miraya on June 10 this year.
Taimur was also recently seen with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan who has stepped out to cast her vote at the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Taimur looked grumpy and confused about what was going on, but he still tagged along like the sweet little boy he is!
Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani celebrated daughter Radhya's birthday as she turned 2. Veteran actor and MP Hema Malini hosted the birthday bash at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The party was attended by a host of Bollywood star kids. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share photos from the party. Esha shared a black and white photo of Radhya and wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby Radhya! Amma loves u God bless you #radhyatakhtani [sic]"
Esha Deol also thanked family and friends for coming in and blessing Radhya and she wrote, "Radhya's birthday party a big thank you to all my friends & family for spending this special day with us ! And thank you to everyone for the loving birthday wishes & blessings for our baby Radhya! [sic]"
