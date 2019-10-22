A hassled Taimur Ali Khan says 'excuse me' and it's too cute to be true

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot Taimur sure known how to win hearts. With his mischievous smile and his adorable shenanigans, Taimur has become one of the most loved kids in the country. Now, Taimur has taken his cuteness a notch higher; don't believe us? Watch the video to see it for yourself. Thank us later!

We can't even! The cutie-patootie was being escorted around by his caretakers and couldn't fathom why he was being followed and the hassled toddler finally asked to be excused. If that isn't cute, we don't know what is!

Taimur Ali Khan was attending Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's daughter Radhya's second birthday bash when this incident occurred. Several other Bollywood celebrities, too, attended Radhya's birthday party, which was held at her grandmom, Hema Malini's, Juhu home.

Here's another video of Taimur being super cute and waving to the shutterbugs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Lettest (@bollywoodlettest) onOct 15, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

Some other celebs who were spotted at the baby girl's birthday were Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Pragya Yadav with son Isana, Nishka Lulla with her daughter Miraya, and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are parents to another baby girl, their younger daughter Miraya. The couple welcomed Miraya on June 10 this year.

Taimur was also recently seen with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan who has stepped out to cast her vote at the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Taimur looked grumpy and confused about what was going on, but he still tagged along like the sweet little boy he is!

