A haven for watermelons at this festival in Wada

A watermelon festival in Wada preceded by a ride on bikes may be exactly what you need

Summer might still be taking it's time to hit the city but watermelons remain a fave go-to fruit hydrating Mumbaikars all year through. The folks at Adventure Geek, a travel company, are taking things to the next level by planning a trip to a watermelon festival in Wada this weekend. To make things more adventurous, you can ride on your bike with the group that's making a road trip out of it.

The trail will be a 180-km journey and will involve a trip to watermelon farms after a three-hour-long ride. Here participants will be served a welcome drink and breakfast. You can then head to orchards where fruits like mangoes are grown.



Bikers make their way to Sange village in Wada

You can also engage in games like bullock cart rides, unlimited watermelon tasting sessions and savour dishes made using the fruit. Post lunch, participants can choose to attend a session on agro-tourism and unwind at the end of the day while watching traditional Tarpa (Warli) folk dance at the venue over high tea.

Must Carry

ID proof, vehicle documents, riding gear and helmet, and reflector bibs for driving at night

ON February 17, 6 am to 6 pm

AT Sange Village, Wada (meeting point: Fountain Hotel, National Highway 8, near Varsava Bridge)

CALL 9004675388

COST Rs 1,500

