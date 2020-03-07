Search

A healthy route

Published: Mar 07, 2020, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A workshop seeks to help women keep hormonal imbalances in check

A workshop seeks to help women keep hormonal imbalances in check through dietary plans, lifestyle changes, counselling and yoga.

ON March 8, 9 am to 2 pm
AT Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.
CALL 9892061588
COST Rs 500

