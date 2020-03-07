A healthy route

A workshop seeks to help women keep hormonal imbalances in check through dietary plans, lifestyle changes, counselling and yoga.

ON March 8, 9 am to 2 pm

AT Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

CALL 9892061588

COST Rs 500

