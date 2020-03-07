A healthy route
A workshop seeks to help women keep hormonal imbalances in check
A workshop seeks to help women keep hormonal imbalances in check through dietary plans, lifestyle changes, counselling and yoga.
ON March 8, 9 am to 2 pm
AT Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.
CALL 9892061588
COST Rs 500
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe