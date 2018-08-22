A helping hand

things-to-do

Is your domestic help a performer? A workshop will help them find their funny bone, improve their singing or brush up their acting

Sangeeta Vyas, Deepika Mhatre and Aditi Mittal

The story of Mumbaikar Deepika Mhatre is an inspiring one. Mhatre, a domestic help and jewellery seller in local trains, has a not-so-secret comic streak, which was discovered by Sangeeta Vyas (a friend of her employer), in 2016.

Vyas, who runs Pitaara, an arts and activity platform, often conducts workshops with the home helps in her housing society. With her encouragement, Mhatre started performing at stand-up comedy open mics, and at one such event, a journalist happened to notice her and connected her with comedian Aditi Mittal, who then helped Mhatre hone her skills, write the content, and perform at numerous open mics to practise. Mittal also got help from venue owners, such as Balraj Ghai of The Habitat, who opened the stage on multiple occasions for Mhatre.



Vyas has conducted yoga and first-aid workshops for domestic helps too

For those inspired by Mhatre's story, and who feel that their house help is brimming with talent too, Mittal and Vyas have organised a beginner performance workshop, which is not just open to aspiring stand-up artistes, but singers, dancers and even mimicry artistes, too. "The function of comedy is to hear stories that we may not have heard before. As the upper middle-class, we are imposing a lot of unpleasant truths on several people, and it's time to hear them. Comedy gives a voice to people who don't have one.

Also, beyond a point, every medium gets stunted by the people who practise it. For example, stand-up comedy is dominated by dudes in their 20s complaining of how they don't get laid," says Mittal.



Aditi Mittal

The workshop will be facilitated by Shawn Williams. "The idea is to inculcate diverse voices in the

performance scene. When I started out, I was one of the very few women to do comedy and it was very lonely. There are now more women, and it's so much better," Mittal sums up.

On: August 25, 4 pm to 8 pm

At: The Habitat, Khar West.

Message: 9820393001 to register

