A holistic approach to fitness at this one-stop destination in Bandra

food

Keep your fitness plans on track at this one-stop destination for all things organic

If taking a bite of your favourite dish gets you as worried about the calorie cou­nt as its chemical content, he­ad over to Luke's Farmers Market this Saturday. An initiative by holistic nutritionist Luke Coutinho, it will stock homegrown and chemical-free produce including, but not limited to, fruits, vegetables, cosmetics and beverages.

The team supports farmers by giving them a free platform to bring their produce directly to customers by eliminating middlemen. The market follows the principle that healthy food and lifestyle should be accessible to all.

On February 23, 4 pm to 9 pm

At Fifth floor, Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West.

Call 26513466

