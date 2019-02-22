A holistic approach to fitness at this one-stop destination in Bandra
Keep your fitness plans on track at this one-stop destination for all things organic
If taking a bite of your favourite dish gets you as worried about the calorie count as its chemical content, head over to Luke's Farmers Market this Saturday. An initiative by holistic nutritionist Luke Coutinho, it will stock homegrown and chemical-free produce including, but not limited to, fruits, vegetables, cosmetics and beverages.
The team supports farmers by giving them a free platform to bring their produce directly to customers by eliminating middlemen. The market follows the principle that healthy food and lifestyle should be accessible to all.
On February 23, 4 pm to 9 pm
At Fifth floor, Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West.
Call 26513466
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Naezy: My family never supported me