A home run

A series of events, over the past few months, have led to Indians taking interest in all things, well, Indian. In his speech on May 13, PM Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to promote local businesses. On June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps as they "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India". As a result, Indian gaming applications are experiencing an uptake. To help you navigate the maze, here are games developed by Indian players.

Solve a murder

Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes with this crime mystery and adventure game developed by Apar Games, a city-based start-up. Your role as a detective is to find clues, make your own deductions, interrogate suspects and solve a thrilling murder mystery.

Where: apargames.com/source/game_cma.html

Send 'em home

Ludo King is an app dev­eloped by a Navi Mumbai-based company Gametion Technologies. The objective is to move four tokens from the starting point around the board towards the board's centre. The game is not just about luck, but strategy and skill.

Where: Android and iOS

Win a full house

Actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra's Viaan Gaming has cashed in on our long-standing love for this traditional party game. Each user can purchase up to two tickets that cost R25 each and play multiple games of housie, from a choice of multiple randomly generated number games. Even if you don't win the full house, you can snag a Jaldi 5 or a full column.

Where: www.housiequiz.com

Call a bluff

Developed by Mumbai boys, Amin Rozani, Rajeev Kanjani, Peter Abraham and Sameer Rattonsey, Spartan Poker offers live and online poker tournaments, including India Poker Championship (IOPC) and India Online Poker Championship. If you have never played the game before, the website offers a step-by-step guide for beginners. Poker enthusiasts will tell you that the game is a brilliant brain exercise. From making educated assumptions about your opponent's cards to calling bluffs, poker requires you to be skilled, intuitive and alert.

Where: Android and iOS

