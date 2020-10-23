A hundred dreams fulfilled, a million more to go - Shubham Saini and his entrepreneurial journey

At a ripe, young age of 20, when most of his peers are still figuring out the next step of their life- Shubham Saini is an excellent entrepreneur and an inspirational businessman. Shubham Saini hails from Rajasthan and is the owner of the company M/s SR Malakar and operates more than 10 sister organisations in the fields of construction, mining, event management, automobiles, and even marble. His businesses are growing at an exponential rate covering various major sectors of operations.

Shubham is friendly, helpful, and a thorough corporate professional. His young age and the curiosity that comes with it has quickly made him overcome various challenges and has made him a trustworthy leader in his organisation. And, therefore, he's on his mission to serve value and enrich the well-being of his stakeholders spread throughout his 10 organisations and at the same time fulfill his dreams. Shubham is a car enthusiast and at the age of 18, he owned a Fortuner, a BMW, a Verna, and a Scorpio and Bolero- a remarkable feat for someone so new into the corporate world.

Shubham has a brilliant and innovative knack to solve problems and at the same time is conscious of his ethical responsibility as an entrepreneur. Very recently, when many people were gripped by the COVID pandemic and the lock down, Shubham stepped up and offered help to various struggling sections of the society. He assisted both by providing monetary help and by supplying essential requirements- thus saving the vulnerable from the trouble they had to otherwise go through.

This serving attitude of Shubham runs deep in his nature and he sees himself serving the nation in the near future by joining politics.

Shubham says, "We're in the kind of business where we have a lot of social and environmental responsibility. We have to take care of our miners and everyone who works with us and also abide by the laws. We do come across a lot of hurdles but the key is to stay strong and resilient in the face of trouble. That's how we win!"

Shubham has now been handling his business for a couple years and has gained a lot of experience in dealing with various suppliers and other construction business owners. He plans to expand his working even more in the coming years, serve his people and fulfill even more dreams that keep him working. A true inspiration, indeed!

