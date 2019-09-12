A jam that works

It's been repeated ad nauseam on these pages how Mumbai suffers from a paucity of venues for live gigs. But the somewhat offbeat place where a music property will be held this weekend offers some hope. The concert, called Madness JAMS, will be held at a co-working space at BKC. The idea is to offer the audience a chilled-out time over light cocktails and snacks, while two bands — Easy Wanderlings and When Chai Met Toast — play easy-listening songs.

Vidit Chitroda, founder of Madness Picture Company that's organising the gig, tells us that the entire experience will also be live-recorded. He says, "Our aim was to contribute quality audio-video content for the indie music scene. In the US, you have shows like the one Jimmy Fallon hosts, where live performances are recorded. And in the future, we want to make this property into something similar where we tell people, 'Come be a part of a gig where music is being produced and recorded live.'"

He adds that the curation for the gigs is genre-agnostic. Either way, each gig will have an intimate set-up in a venue that is more than welcome in a city starved of the same.

On September 14, 7 pm

At WeWork, G Block, BKC.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 700 onwards

