A Kashmiri feast

Relish authentic food from the picturesque state at a pop-up

The beauty of Kashmir does not end with its pristine valleys, wondrous mountains and sparkling lakes. It translates into the culture and ethos of the Kashmiri people and comes forth in their sumptuous cuisine. This week, relish delicacies from the picturesque state, right here in the city.

Tuck into authentic fare at chef Usha Nehru's home, who is hosting a home-cooked meal in collaboration with Authenticook. Nehru, a Kashmiri Pandit, has been treasuring recipes passed down by her mother and grandmother for nearly four decades, some of which will be part of the menu this Sunday.

This includes delicacies such as moon ver, crispy moong daal pakodas, traditional Kashmiri dum aloo, which is cooked without tomatoes, chaman qaliyan, a creamy paneer dish, chokh wangun, a tangy dish made with aubergines, tamarind and Kashmiri masalas, and of course, mutton roganjosh.

ON October 14, 1 pm

AT Kanjurmarg. (exact location to be revealed post-registration)

Log on to authenticook.com

Cost Rs 1,000 onwards

