A Kid Like Jake: Priyanka Chopra gets a blink-and-miss appearance!

After Baywatch (2017), Priyanka Chopra's next Hollywood outing, Silas Howard's A Kid Like Jake, released in the US yesterday. The film has got mixed reviews with PeeCee's part being a blink-and-miss appearance. One of the reviewers writes, "Amal (Priyanka Chopra), a charming presence slips in and out of the movie without having a compelling reason to be in it."

Priyanka Chopra recently congratulated her entire team on Twitter, sayig, "Huge congrats to my 'A Kid Like Jake' family - my supremely talented co-actors, Silas, our producers, and crew, who poured their hearts into this film. I am so proud that I could take part in sharing this incredible story with the world."

A Kid Like Jake is based on Daniel Pearle's celebrated Lincoln Centre play by the same name. The story follows the life of Alex and Greg Wheeler. They have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe. It also stars Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer and Claire Danes among many others.

PeeCee also features in Todd Strauss-Schulson's Isn't It Romantic, which is slated to release next year.

