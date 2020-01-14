A land of comedy

When Comicstaan first aired online in 2018, it showed how far Indian stand-up comedy had reached, with people from all corners of the country signing up to participate. The Mumbai auditions for the next edition will be held at a Bandra venue tonight. The event will feature seasoned comedians Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh and Zakir Khan judging a bunch of upcoming talents. They have all been involved with the series in the past. Attend the open-mic session for an evening filled with laughter.

On Tonight, 8.30 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates