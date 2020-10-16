A legacy turns 100

RK Laxman's illustrious career as a cartoonist began with a simple drawing of a peepal leaf. He drew it on his slate while in primary school, garnering praise from a teacher who told him that he'd become a good artist and gave him a 10/10. But Laxman ensured he delivered every single time — be it through The Common Man sketches or his succinct humour. October 24 marks the legend's 99th birth anniversary and also the start of his centenary year celebrations.

Titled Laxman Legacy, the initiative is helmed by Laxman's daughter-in-law Usha, the director of RK IPR Management Pvt Ltd, and took shape in May this year. So far, they've been hosting talks on social media with people the artist was associated with including physicist Dr R Chidambaram and theatre person Bharat Dabholkar.



Usha Laxman

In addition, Laxman Legacy Month Competitions entail contests across three domains: art, speaking and writing. Apart from a general category, it is targeted towards schoolchildren and collegians, with the theme 'Ideal nation for a Common Man.'

The organisers also want to collect a 10-second video from people responding to the question, "Who is the common man?" They aim to gather 100 entries ­— 90 videos from ordinary citizens and 10 from famous personalities. "I'm doing this to ensure that his legacy is carried forward," Usha says, adding, "For the younger generation who haven't seen his work, this is my way of saying, 'This is the best I can do to revive it for you.'"

Till October 21 (last date to submit entries)

Log on to forms.gle/7EkZNFGLqMNvNqtD8 (to register); Laxman Legacy on Facebook

