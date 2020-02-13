Search

'A legend in fashion': Smriti Irani, Priya Dutt pay tribute to Wendell Rodricks

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 09:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Wendell, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 died on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone kisses Indian designer Wendell Rodricks at the end of the presentation of his collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2012 in New Delhi. Picture/AFP
Ace fashion designer, gay rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness. Wendell was 60-years-old at the time of his death. Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old fashion designer confirmed his death. "Yes, it is true. He died at 5.45 p.m. today. He was ailing for a long time," reports news agency IANS.

People cut across politics, Bollywood and the fashion industry offered their condolence and paid tributes to the late designer. Author and columnist Shobhaa De took to Twitter to pay homage to the late fashion designer.

While extending her condolences, Shobhaa said that Farewell! Always true to your heart. She also said that Wendell's legacy was a beautiful one.

On the other hand, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said that she was shocked to hear about the untimely demise as she extended her condolences to his loved ones.

Rukshmanii Kumari, President All India Professionals Congress also took to the microblogging site to offer her condolences to the late fashion designer. In her condolence message, Rukshmanii said that it is a huge loss to the fashion world.

Jingle queen and Bollywood playback singer Caralisa Monteiro said that she lost a dear friend and a gem of a person.

Elvis Gomes, Convenor of AAP Goa shared a picture with the late designer as he paid rich tributes to designer Wendell Rodricks. In his tribute, Gomes said that Wendell Rodricks lived and died for Goa.

Congress leader Priya Dutt to express her grief over the sad demise of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. The former MLA of Bandra West said that Wendell followed his passion, through his work and his activism.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was also saddened by the sudden demise of Wendell Rodricks. In his condolence tweet, Tharoor said that Wendell was a man of courage and conviction.

Sabya-Wendell
A screengrab of Sabyasachi's Instagram story

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee posted an Instagram story and paid rich tributes to the late designer. In his story, Sabyasachi said that it's a sad day of Indian fashion.

Here's how others paid tribute to the late designer:

According to family sources, the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

