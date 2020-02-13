'A legend in fashion': Smriti Irani, Priya Dutt pay tribute to Wendell Rodricks

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone kisses Indian designer Wendell Rodricks at the end of the presentation of his collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2012 in New Delhi. Picture/AFP

Ace fashion designer, gay rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks breathed his last on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness. Wendell was 60-years-old at the time of his death. Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old fashion designer confirmed his death. "Yes, it is true. He died at 5.45 p.m. today. He was ailing for a long time," reports news agency IANS.

Farewell ! Always true to your heart.

The baton was passed on...

The label lives!

What a beautiful legacy...@Wendellrodricks #wendellrodricks pic.twitter.com/A7o5VDvli0 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 12, 2020

People cut across politics, Bollywood and the fashion industry offered their condolence and paid tributes to the late designer. Author and columnist Shobhaa De took to Twitter to pay homage to the late fashion designer.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace ðÂÂÂ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

While extending her condolences, Shobhaa said that Farewell! Always true to your heart. She also said that Wendell's legacy was a beautiful one.

On the other hand, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said that she was shocked to hear about the untimely demise as she extended her condolences to his loved ones.

Shocked to know Wendell Rodricks is no more. What a big loss to the fashion world. May his soul rest in peace. #WendellRodricks — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) February 12, 2020

Rukshmanii Kumari, President All India Professionals Congress also took to the microblogging site to offer her condolences to the late fashion designer. In her condolence message, Rukshmanii said that it is a huge loss to the fashion world.

Lost a dear friend and a gem of a human being. RIP @Wendellrodricks — Caralisa Monteiro (@runcaralisarun) February 12, 2020

Jingle queen and Bollywood playback singer Caralisa Monteiro said that she lost a dear friend and a gem of a person.

Can’t believe this icon in the fashion world left us suddenly this evening. Wendell Rodricks lived and died for Goa. R. I. P Wendell. pic.twitter.com/uU1rm7ewJQ — Elvis Gomes (@ielvisgomes) February 12, 2020

Elvis Gomes, Convenor of AAP Goa shared a picture with the late designer as he paid rich tributes to designer Wendell Rodricks. In his tribute, Gomes said that Wendell Rodricks lived and died for Goa.

Too shocked and saddened by the passing away of #WendellRodricks, he was not only a legend in the fashion world but a beautiful compassionate human being. He followed his passion, through his work and his activism. He was a blessed soul. RIP Wendell ðÂÂÂ — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) February 12, 2020

Congress leader Priya Dutt to express her grief over the sad demise of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. The former MLA of Bandra West said that Wendell followed his passion, through his work and his activism.

Shocked by the news of @Wendellrodricks' passing: https://t.co/W3CDCwo1va An original, a man of courage & conviction, a fashion icon & a social activist -- perhaps Heaven needed all those qualities in one man. RIP. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 12, 2020

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was also saddened by the sudden demise of Wendell Rodricks. In his condolence tweet, Tharoor said that Wendell was a man of courage and conviction.



A screengrab of Sabyasachi's Instagram story

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee posted an Instagram story and paid rich tributes to the late designer. In his story, Sabyasachi said that it's a sad day of Indian fashion.

Here's how others paid tribute to the late designer:

Deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of acclaimed fashion designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ellp7TYY51 — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) February 12, 2020

One of India's most famous fashion designers and philanthropist #WendellRodricks passed away in Goa... pic.twitter.com/31iJeIemXf — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) February 12, 2020

Shocked at the passing of designer extraordinaire @Wendellrodricks



A pioneer and a genuine original, a master of the simple flowing silhouette, Wendell stood apart from his peers with his unique vision



Will be sorely missed ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 12, 2020

Designer Wendell Rodricks Dies In Goa At 59 - sudden and sad end of a fashion icon RIP https://t.co/NyWkzqVmRt — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 12, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of dear friend Wendell.. âÂ¤

So passionate, so loving and so classy.. deep loss...Strength to you JeromeðÂÂÂ RIP #WendellRodricks pic.twitter.com/hDvx3wWu1N — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) February 12, 2020

According to family sources, the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

