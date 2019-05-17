A literary flashback

things-to-do

A dramatic reading session will bring to life the works of Rabindranath Tagore and Saadat Hasan Manto

Jameel Gulrays and team, conducting a similar dramatic reading session

A dramatic reading session of their unabridged works will let participants enter the vast world of Indian literature, with the focus on two of India's most respected literary icons.

The first is author Saadat Hasan Manto, who was known for his impactful short stories that spoke of society's hard truths. The second is Bengali poet, musician and artist Rabindranath Tagore. The first non-European to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, Tagore was lovingly referred to as Gurudev. His works include Gitanjali, Gora and Ghare Bhaire.

The session will be led by Jameel Gulrays, the founder of Katha Kathan, and his team. The organisation frequently conducts similar reading sessions featuring other Indian literary icons. "We are commemorating these two prolific writers by bringing some of their finest writing to the fore," says Shekhar Singh from Katha Kathan.

On May 18, 6.30 pm to 8 pm

At St Andrew's Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Call 9768326400

