A literary throwback

Mesmerise with reading of Munshi Premchand's literary works in Urdu on his 139th birth anniversary

This Sunday, Katha Kathan will be hosting Jashn-e-Premchand, a reading of Munshi Premchand's literary works in Urdu, to celebrate his 139th birth anniversary. Conceptualised and directed by Jameel Gulrays, the founder of the organisation, this event is a must-attend for literature lovers.

On July 28, 7:30 pm onwards

At SAPP, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Call 9768326400

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 180

