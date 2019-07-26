A literary throwback

Search

Updated: Jul 26, 2019

Mesmerise with reading of Munshi Premchand's literary works in Urdu on his 139th birth anniversary

This Sunday, Katha Kathan will be hosting Jashn-e-Premchand, a reading of Munshi Premchand's literary works in Urdu, to celebrate his 139th birth anniversary. Conceptualised and directed by Jameel Gulrays, the founder of the organisation, this event is a must-attend for literature lovers.

On July 28, 7:30 pm onwards
At SAPP, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.
Call 9768326400
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 180

