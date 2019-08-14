A little monitoring can ensure safer city roads

opinion

This picture has been used for representational purposes

For two days in a row, this paper has been reporting about a tragedy within the leafy environs of the Dadar Parsi Colony (DPC). A girl was hit by a bike as she darted out of her building compound while playing. She succumbed to her injury steeping the upscale community housing hub in grief.

What this case does is throw the spotlight on the general biker menace that DPC residents have been complaining about for more than a year now. With its 11 gardens, huge space and relatively quiet lanes, the DPC attracts bikers who use the space to race down its lanes. Sometimes they climb on to pavements which are nearly empty during work hours or ride towards the gardens. While all are welcome to enjoy the green this Colony has within, they must do so following the law and considering the concerns of the demographic there - senior citizens and little children.

Even one or two constables doing surprise checks and stringent traffic violation fines will go some way in ensuring that bikers and in fact all drivers follow traffic regulations.

Speed breakers have to be installed at different points in the Colony. There has been some controversy about speed breakers with authorities claiming they are waiting for a dry spell to complete work. With the monsoon petering out, this should be looked at in double quick time. While they may not spell an end to the problem, they can help by forcing drivers to cut speed at least for a few seconds.

More signage across the Colony warning drivers about rules, CCTV surveillance even by the old residential buildings within and a manned police station at all hours within the Colony will help too.

Use the tragic case as a springboard towards greater safety in the Colony, where all stakeholders have to play their part.

