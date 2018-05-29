A load off Taimur Ali Khan's head, but we'll miss that baby bun!

Taimur Ali Khan's long-flowing tresses have been snipped

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan appears to be summer-ready just when the rain clouds are on the horizon. His long-flowing tresses have been snipped. Yesterday, the tot was spotted in a neat cut. Taimur-obsessed netizens have been mourning the loss of his man buns...umm baby bun and ponytails while he is happily posing for paps flaunting his new crop.

Well, as much as we love clicking the adorable kids pictures, his aunt-actress Soha Ali Khan says she doesn't find it fair. Recently, Soha told reporters, "I honestly think it's too much especially for Taimur... It's all normal for him but childhood is about innocence and he shouldn't be robbed of that. He has a right to his privacy and that needs to be respected by the media."

She even added further saying, "We understand public scrutiny is part of the job but that is a call we took for ourselves not our children, so it doesn't seem fair for them to be exposed to the media glare."

We totally understand Soha, and we will try to cut short on getting our daily doze of cuteness. At least we will try!

