A lockdown production

Winter always turns to spring." This is what Priyasri Patodia, founder of the Worli-based Priyasri Art Gallery, tells us while explaining how her team is putting together two online exhibitions that go live on May 15. "The pandemic strengthened our belief that we are all interdependent. And so, we started writing to our collaborators, thanking them for their contributions to our gallery," she says, adding that during these interactions they realised the challenges that artists are facing right now.

The gallery then sent out a questionnaire to the artists, asking them what projects they were working on, how they were coping with the current situation and the habits they have inculcated in the past month. "They are creating works away from their studios, without access to proper space and materials. One of them, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, is stuck in a farm in Baroda. All he could find was mud cliff walls, so he's made impressions on them and taken pictures. We asked our artists to share one artwork they produced in the past 41 days, apart from older works," Patodia explains.



Priyasri Patodia

The exhibitions, Untitled I and Untitled II, will showcase multi-media projects by 12 artists, including Avni Bansal, Rumit Dongia, Dinar Sultana and Dipti Batlawala. These artworks will be available on the gallery website and social media handles, apart from a virtual reality tour, says the founder. When we ask her why the exhibition is called Untitled, she says, "You come as an untitled person and then you make something of your life. Similarly, the only thing certain right now is what you can do with your time."

Log on to @priyasriartgallery on Instagram

