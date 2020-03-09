A lot from Aasma in the pipeline!

Vasuda Sharma recalls learning of AR Rahman-led Dharavi Dream Project after inquiring about a young rapper who had caught her attention at a gig. Her upcoming track, Jazba, along with her Sharma and the Besharams band-mates, will mark her collaboration with two teenagers who belong to the project. "They go by the names MC Sidhu, and Bunny 420, and have written the lyrics of the song. When I read them, I knew I had to develop this as a full-fledged project," says Sharma, best remembered for being part of the '90s pop band, Aasma.

The theme of Jazba, she says, does justice to the desires of the young children, who "want to challenge the conditions that they are in." "We have shot for the music video, which will release in the second half of this month. They feature in it. The track has a hip-hop vibe."

Only days ago, Sharma also collaborated with 12 industry artistes belonging to the indie scene, as well as Bollywood, to create a track that speaks of the need for women to empower each other. Adding melody to words penned by her poet-mother, she roped in the likes of Shreya Ghoshal, Shashaa Tirupati, Shannon Donald, and Suzanne D'mello Misquitta, among others. A note-worthy addition is also her Aasma bandmate Neeti Mohan. "She has three sisters [including choreographer Shakti Mohan, and actor Mukti Mohan], who are so supportive," Sharma points out when discussing Mohan's eagerness to be part of the song.

Meanwhile, in the pipeline for Sharma is a peppy track with another Aasma member. "Jimmy Felix and I are working on a song called Chal hat. It has a different vibe from the tracks we've done before. [Aasma] is considering reviving songs from our second album, and perhaps creating piano versions of them," she signs off.

