Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas composer pair Sachet-Parampara: We are one of a kind

Bollywood's first male and female composer pair Sachet-Parampara on bagging the entire soundtrack of Sunny Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Parampara Thakur and Sachet Tandon

After scoring music for the chartbuster Bekhayali (Kabir Singh), Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur's next outing is Sunny Deol's directorial venture, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The duo, that prefers to be referred to as Sachet-Parampara, tout themselves as Bollywood's first male-female composer team. "We are one of a kind," the two say. After working on two songs in Kabir Singh, they have scored the entire soundtrack of Deol's film. It is a rare opportunity, as filmmakers today employ multiple composers. "The title track of the film dropped recently. There are seven songs in the album," says Sachet.

As Deol shot a chunk of the love story in Manali, they set up a temporary studio in the hill station. "Every day, after the shoot wrapped up, he would listen to the sounds we had created. Sunny sir has an ear for music. As it is a love story, it was a big responsibility to convey the right emotions," he adds. When placed with the responsibility of crafting an entire soundtrack, the duo believes that interacting with the director and writers to understand their vision works better than merely "placing song" in the film.

The two began their journey in the industry as finalists of the reality show The Voice India, in 2015. "We became friends and performed at several shows before deciding to collaborate," says Parampara. While Sachet learnt music under the guidance of Padma Bhushan Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan, Parampara hails from a family of singers.

