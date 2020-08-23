Mumbai Crime: Mother approaches police, tells them her son killed his friend & buried corpse at home

A man from Dugad Chawl, Katraj killed his friend after he beat his dog in a drunken stupor. He then buried the corpse in his own home, reports Mumbai Mirror.

He was arrested by Bharati Vidyapeeth police from a cave near Visapur fort. The accused has been identified as Omkar Jori (23) and the deceased as Kiran Dole (27). Jori murdered Dole with the help of his accomplices, Gajanan Pasalkar, Sameer Jori, Bhaiya alias Pratik Dakle who are all absconding.

Dole’s parents raised concern with the cops after he went missing. The police began the search operation, when, in a surprising turn of events, Jori’s mother approached the cops and informed that her son has killed Dole and buried the corpse in their home.

It is learnt that four days ago, Dole met Jori after the dog-beating incident and an argument broke out between the two men. Dole was missing ever since. The deceased’s wife had reached out to the police saying her husband was missing.

In the meantime, Jori and his brother fled from home with their grandmom which made the deceased's family suspicious. In due process of the investigation, the police landed at Jori’s house and noticed a foul stench. The place was dug up and the corpse was found buried. A charge of murder was pressed on Jori and he was eventually arrested. He later confessed.

The police revealed that Jori hit Dole on the head with a weapon and also stabbed him several times with a knife in his stomach. Inspector Vishnu Tamhane said, “The main accused, Jori, was arrested. The other three accused are absconding. Police are investigating the matter. The case has been filed under Indian Penal Code section 301 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention).

