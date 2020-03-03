Search

A mansion worth USD 2 million for Michael Jackson's youngest son, Blanket Jackson!

Published: Mar 03, 2020, 11:35 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Michael Jackson's youngest son, Blanket Jackson is now a proud owner of a mansion worth USD 2 million in a plush locality of Calabasas, California.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Blanket Jackson Fan-Club
Legendary singer Michael Jackson's youngest son Blanket Jackson has recently moved into a new house worth a whopping USD 2 million.

According to E! News, the celebrity son has bought the new home in a posh locality of Calabasas, California.

The 18-year-old's new jaw-dropping house is spread in 6,382 square feet and has a total of six bedrooms and around seven and a half bathrooms.

The residence of the youngest Jackson is just a jump away from her grandmother Katherine Jackson's house. According to E! News, the mansion has a killer swimming pool, backyard, outdoor kitchen and a covered patio.

