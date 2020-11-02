A master at work

There are few people in this country who are as suited as Shubha Mudgal is to deconstruct the stories and metaphors that exist within the realm of Indian folk and devotional music. The veteran vocalist will now helm a workshop as part of a series called Ace it with the Masters, where she will delve into the details behind compositions by poets including Kabir, Dharmadas and Soordas. The lyrics are in different languages such as Awadhi and various dialects of Hindi.

Mudgal says, "I am going to be teaching eight masterclass sessions on the singing of devotional verses. These were written by the great saint-poets of the Nirgun and Sagun traditions of India. Each of these compositions is an original composed by me, and I think it would be a good experience for anyone interested in Hindustani classical music to attend these sessions."

Also, the participants will be asked to sing the compositions at the end of each session, so that the expert can guide them in case they make any mistakes.

On November 3, 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 8,000

